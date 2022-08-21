Russia says it destroyed missiles at HIMARS depot in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine’s southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.
Russia’s defense ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A spokesman for Odesa’s regional administration said two missiles had been shot down over the sea, but that three had struck agricultural targets.
There were no casualties, the spokesman, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram. An explosives expert and investigators were working at the granary, he said.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the battlefield reports.
Russia’s defense ministry also said its forces had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.
Read more: Daughter of Russian nationalist ideologue Dugin killed in suspected car bomb attack
-
Senior Ukrainian intelligence official Nakonechny found deadA regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence services has been found dead at his home in central Ukraine, the prosecutor general’s office said on ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy warns of ‘cruel’ Russian action around Independence DayRussia could do something particularly “cruel” during the upcoming week as Ukraine marks 31 years of independence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr ... World News
-
Daughter of Russian nationalist ideologue Dugin killed in suspected car bomb attackThe daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Naftogaz backs Scholz’s bid for Canadian LNG ahead of tripShortly before his two-day trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received support for his interest in Canadian liquid natural gas to help ... World News
-
S&P raises Ukraine’s rating from default after debt restructuringS&P Global Ratings raised Ukraine’s credit score out of default as the nation completed a distressed debt restructuring.The company upgraded Ukraine ... Economy
-
Russian missile injures 12 civilians in Ukrainian town not far from nuclear plantA Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station on Saturday, wounding 12 civilians and ... World News
-
US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via TurkeyUS Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to ... World News