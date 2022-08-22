.
Chinese city of Chongqing shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages

A woman walks in the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels during a regional drought in Chongqing, China, on August 20, 2022. (Reuters)
A woman walks in the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels during a regional drought in Chongqing, China, on August 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters, Beijing

The Chinese city of Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an “urgent” power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave, the government said in a notice dated August 21.

The measures mean dozens of shopping malls in districts across the southwestern city must adjust their business hours to 4-9 p.m. (0800-1300 GMT) to “ensure the safe and orderly supply of power and ensure the basic needs of the masses,” the Chongqing Economic And Information Commission said.

The measures will continue until further word from the authorities based on the temperature and supply and demand situation, the notice said.

