Russia’s FSB says Ukraine behind murder of ultra-nationalist’s daughter

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukraine’s special services of carrying out the murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue, the Interfax news agency reported.

Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, Russian investigators said. Ukraine has denied involvement.

