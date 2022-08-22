UK prime minister contender Rishi Sunak signals he would not serve in a Truss govt
UK leadership contender Rishi Sunak indicated he would not serve in a government run by his Conservative rival Liz Truss if she becomes prime minister next month.
“One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years -- you really need to agree with the big things, the former chancellor, who is expected to lose the Tory party leadership contest,” told BBC Radio 2 on Monday. “Because it’s tough, as I found out, when you don’t and I wouldn’t want to end up in a situation like that again.”
Sunak, whose shock resignation last month ultimately led to Boris Johnson’s downfall as premier, and Truss are at odds with each other over their plans on the economy.
Sunak has been suggested in UK newspapers as a potential health secretary under Truss.
“I am not focused on all of that, and I doubt Liz is,” he said when asked about the reports. “I am not thinking about jobs for me or anyone else.”
