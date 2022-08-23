‘No mercy’ for killers of daughter of Russian nationalist Dugin: Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat called the killing of the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker a “barbaric crime that is not to be forgiven.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Tuesday that “the investigation will be completed soon,” and said that “no mercy will be given on the outcome of the investigation to customers and perpetrators of the crime.”
Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator for a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night as she was driving in the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the vehicle apart and killing her on the spot, authorities said.
Her father, pro-Putin philosopher, writer and political theorist Alexander Dugin, was widely believed to be the intended target.
Lavrov also addressed Turkey’s potential campaign in Syria and said that an escalation of military action in Syria would be “unacceptable,” in comments aimed at persuading Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to row back talk of a new campaign in northern Syria.
Lavrov added during a press conference held in Moscow alongside his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad that Russia and Syria were looking to negotiate with Turkey to “prevent any new military action.”
