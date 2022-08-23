.
Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration

Russians living in Cyprus hold their national flags to celebrate Russia Day in Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Nicosia

Published: Updated:

Cypriot police have arrested a Ukrainian woman suspected of threatening a group of Russians with a knife as they celebrated their National Flag Day, police and media said on Tuesday.

The woman, aged 55, appeared holding a knife as a group of about 20 flag-waving Russians gathered in the coastal town of Larnaca on Monday night. They were due to start a car convoy through the town.

She was being held on custody on suspicion of common assault, public drunkenness, possession of a weapon and of disrupting the peace, police spokesman Harris Hadjiyiasemis told the semi-official Cyprus news agency.

Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians live in Cyprus. On Saturday a small group of Russians gathered in the city of Limassol, waving flags and creating the “Z”symbol which has become synonymous with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

