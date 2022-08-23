Germany’s Scholz plans to send more arms to Ukraine: Source

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Germany planned to deliver further arms to Ukraine, worth more than 500 million euros ($498.55 million), a source told Reuters.

A participant at an online conference on Ukraine, which took place in Toronto, said that Germany planned to supply three additional Iris-T air defense systems, a dozen armored recovery vehicles, 20 rocket launchers, precision ammunition and anti-drone systems.

The arms would be delivered in 2023, some possibly sooner, said the source, adding that Germany’s parliamentary budget committee must still approve the supplies which Scholz described as a contribution to the modernization of Ukraine’s armed forces.

