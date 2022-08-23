ICRC received over 27,000 requests from people looking for lost loved ones in Ukraine

The International Committee of the Red Cross received more than 27,000 calls and emails from people searching for their lost loved ones who may have been affected by the conflict in Ukraine, the ICRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The organization has provided almost 3,000 families with news on the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones, providing those families with a sense of relief. However, there are still many families waiting for news on their loved ones, especially the families of prisoners of war who feel frustrated as the days and months go by without receiving any information.

The ICRC’s director-general Robert Mardini said that armed conflict in Ukraine, which is currently in its sixth month, has caused “a huge number of civilian deaths and injuries, massive population displacement, immense physical and mental suffering, and horrific damage to civilian infrastructure.”

Mardini also said this has “taken an extreme emotional toll on victims of conflict and families of soldiers.”

According to the director-general, “Families are anxious and desperate for news. We hear it in their voices and read it in their words. Conflict makes it clearer than ever that families belong together. We’re determined and will continue to work as hard as we can to reconnect separated relatives.”

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, the embattled country’s commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhny told online news media Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The Third Geneva Convention stipulates that the ICRC has the right to visit prisoners of war in international armed conflicts no matter where they are held.

“ICRC continues to call on all relevant authorities to facilitate visits by the ICRC to prisoners of war, a stipulation all parties have agreed to under the Geneva Conventions,” the humanitarian agency said in a statement.

Adopted in 1949, the Geneva Convention and their Additional Protocols are international treaties that contain the most important rules limiting the horrors of conflict and war, in an effort to protect people who do not take part in the fighting and those who can no longer fight such as the wounded, sick troops, or prisoners of war.

“If frontlines continue to shift, more civilians will be subjected to the horrors of conflict, with lives needlessly lost and families torn apart. The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement is working to alleviate the suffering of victims of conflict, including by providing unconditional cash grants to 625,000 people,” the statement added.

