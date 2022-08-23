.
India fires three air force officers for accidental firing of missile into Pakistan

An Indian air force chopper on a reconnaissance mission flies over the Indian airbase in Pathankot, 430 kilometers (267 miles) north of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016. At least four gunmen entered an Indian air force base near the border with Pakistan on Saturday morning and exchanged fire with security forces, leaving two of them dead, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
An Indian air force chopper on a reconnaissance mission flies over the Indian airbase in Pathankot, 430 kilometers north of New Delhi, India. (AP)

Reuters, New Delhi

The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday it had fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.

“A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the air force said in a statement.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said at that time that India was conducting a review of its procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after the accidental launch of a missile into Pakistan.

