India fires three air force officers for accidental firing of missile into Pakistan

The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday it had fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.



“A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the air force said in a statement.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said at that time that India was conducting a review of its procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after the accidental launch of a missile into Pakistan.

