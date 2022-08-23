Palestinians welcome Turkey-Israel normalization, Ankara says

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Palestinian authorities, including different political factions, welcome the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel and that they want the dialogue to continue.
Speaking in a televised interview with broadcaster Haber Global, Cavusoglu said an ambassador candidate for Israel will be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in “coming days.”
Last week, the countries said they would re-appoint ambassadors, four years after they were expelled over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests.
