Palestinians welcome Turkey-Israel normalization, Ankara says

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Palestinian authorities, including different political factions, welcome the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel and that they want the dialogue to continue.

Speaking in a televised interview with broadcaster Haber Global, Cavusoglu said an ambassador candidate for Israel will be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in “coming days.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, the countries said they would re-appoint ambassadors, four years after they were expelled over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests.

Read more:

Israel launches flights for West Bank Palestinians, first flight departs for Cyprus