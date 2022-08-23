UK police hunt gunman who shot child in her own home

A 9-year-old girl was killed Monday night in northwestern England when a gunman fired three shots at a man who forced his way into her home as he sought refuge from the attacker, police said.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 10 p.m., the Merseyside Police department said Tuesday.

The girl's mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close her front door on the gunman, who wasn’t known to the family.

“My appeal is to the person responsible for this horrendous attack on a 9-year old schoolgirl to recognize the pain and anguish that this has caused her family. I want that individual to hand themselves in,’’ Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said at a news conference.

Police said the incident began when an armed man fired at two other men on the street outside the Korbel home.

When Cheryl Korbel opened the door to see what was happening, one of the targets forced his way into the home, police said.

The gunman gave chase, firing indiscriminately into the home as Korbel tried to bar the door.

The man who entered the home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. Friends picked him up and took him to the hospital as Olivia lay dying.

The gunman escaped.

