US adds seven China-related entities to export control list

The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a US Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.

According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation 9th Academy 771 Research Institute, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation 9th Academy 772 Research Institute, China Academy of Space Technology 502 Research Institute, China Academy of Space Technology 513 Research Institute, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 43 Research Institute, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 58 Research Institute, and Zhuhai Orbita Control Systems were added to the list, indicating suppliers of US materials or services to these entities will need a license before shipping any goods.

Commerce said the entities were added for “acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of China’s military modernization efforts.”

