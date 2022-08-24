Animal that inspired mermaid stories extinct in China: Report

Researchers have declared an animal that is said to have inspired ancient stories of mermaids and sirens extinct in China, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Only three people have reported seeing the Dugong – a mammal related to the manatee – in China over the past five years, according to the report, which added that its slow, relaxed behavior is likely to have made it vulnerable to overfishing and shipping accidents.

“The likely disappearance of the dugong in China is a devastating loss,” Professor Samuel Turvey, from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), who co-authored the report told the British broadcaster.

As part of their research, scientists found there had been no verified sightings of the animal – which exists in other parts of the world - in China since 2000, and that on average people living on coastal regions had not seen the animal for 23 years, according to the BBC.

This reportedly led the researchers to declare the dugong “functionally extinct,” meaning it is “no longer viable… to sustain itself,” researchers Heidi Ma at ZSL told the BBC.

The dugong is a vegetarian marine mammal that weighs almost half a ton. It is similar in appearance to a manatee but has a whale like tale.

Its habitat close to Chinese shores left it vulnerable to hunters in the 20th Century who sought it for its skin, bones and meat and scientists reportedly believe that the continued destruction of its habitat has caused a rapid population collapse.

