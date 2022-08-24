.
Britain and Ukraine launch talks on digital trade

Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, in London, Britain, October 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Britain on Wednesday said it had launched talks with Kyiv over removing barriers digital trade as part of its efforts to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Britain in May removed all tariffs on Ukrainian goods, and is now looking to smooth trade in the digital sphere.

“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will use trade as a force for good to help the country rebuild its modern economy after this barbaric war,” trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

“Our partnership with Ukraine will help them seize the brighter days ahead, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect Ukrainian jobs, livelihoods and families.”

Britain and Ukraine will look to improve efficiency in digital trade, working on areas such as electronic transactions, e-signatures and other technology.

British exports of digitally delivered services accounted for nearly three quarters of UK services exports to Ukraine in 2020, the trade ministry said.

