Russian-installed head of Ukrainian town killed in car bomb
The Russian-installed head of the Ukrainian town of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region’s Russian-backed administration said.
Writing on Telegram, Zaporizhzhia region administration member Vladimir Rogov said that Mykhailivka head Ivan Sushko had been critically injured when a bomb placed under his car exploded, and died shortly afterward in hospital.
Mykhailivka has a population of 11,000.
It is the latest in a series of assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine. In neighboring Kherson region, the deputy head of the town of Novaya Kakhovka was shot dead in his home on August 6.
