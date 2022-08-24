.
Russian-installed head of Ukrainian town killed in car bomb

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a burning wheat field near a frontline on a border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko/File Photo
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a burning wheat field near a frontline on a border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, on July 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian-installed head of Ukrainian town killed in car bomb

Reuters, Moscow

The Russian-installed head of the Ukrainian town of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region’s Russian-backed administration said.

Writing on Telegram, Zaporizhzhia region administration member Vladimir Rogov said that Mykhailivka head Ivan Sushko had been critically injured when a bomb placed under his car exploded, and died shortly afterward in hospital.

Mykhailivka has a population of 11,000.

It is the latest in a series of assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine. In neighboring Kherson region, the deputy head of the town of Novaya Kakhovka was shot dead in his home on August 6.

