Slowing pace of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine is ‘deliberate’: Minister
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties.
Speaking at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: “Everything is being done to avoid casualties among civilians. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but we are doing this deliberately.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia’s war effort in Ukraine has made little progress in recent months , after its troops were pushed back from Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.
Read more:
On Independence Day, Zelenskyy says Ukraine was ‘reborn’ when Russia invaded
Russian politician detained for criticizing Ukraine invasion
-
UAE leaders congratulate Ukraine’s president on country’s Independence DayThe UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has sent a congratulatory message to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the country's ... Gulf
-
US embassy in Ukraine issues security alert ahead of Independence DayThe US Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian Independence ... World News
-
ICRC received over 27,000 requests from people looking for lost loved ones in UkraineThe International Committee of the Red Cross received more than 27,000 calls and emails from people searching for their lost loved ones who may have ... World News