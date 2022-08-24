.
Slowing pace of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine is ‘deliberate’: Minister

  • Font
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house following a Russian airstrike in the town of Toretske, in the Donetsk region, on July 17, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, London

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties.

Speaking at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: “Everything is being done to avoid casualties among civilians. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but we are doing this deliberately.”

Russia’s war effort in Ukraine has made little progress in recent months , after its troops were pushed back from Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.

