Two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant workers detained for aiding Ukraine

Two employees of Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia’s National Guard and a Russian-installed official in the region said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Guard said it had prevented what it called “illegal actions” that threatened the plant’s security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had transmitted information to Ukrainian armed forces about the location of personnel and equipment on the site.

It said it also detained a third person who had violated the plant’s access procedures, describing them as “an accomplice of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transmitted the coordinates of the movement of columns of Russian equipment.”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, was captured by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-installed occupation administration, said two other people had been detained on August 17 and were accused of helping Ukrainian forces to target attacks on the plant.

