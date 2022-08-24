.
UK PM Johnson in Kyiv marking Ukraine Independence Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a reception for the winners of the Points of Light Award in Downing Street, London, Britain, August 9, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Kyiv on Wednesday, hailing the “strong will of Ukrainians to resist” Russia's invasion, as the nation celebrates its Independence Day and marks the milestone of six months of war.

“There's a strong will of Ukrainians to resist. And that is what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin failed to understand,” Johnson told reporters during a surprise visit. “You defend your right to live in peace, in freedom, and that's why Ukraine will win.”

On Independence Day, Zelenskyy says Ukraine was ‘reborn’ when Russia invaded

