Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign about Ukrainian refugees in EU
Google’s Jigsaw subsidiary will launch a campaign next week to tackle disinformation in Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic about Ukrainian refugees based on research by psychologists at two British universities.
Working with Jigsaw, the psychologists from the universities of Cambridge and Bristol have produced 90-second clips designed to ‘inoculate’ people against harmful content on social media.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The clips, which will run in advertising slots on Google’s YouTube and also on other platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, and Meta’s Facebook, aim to help people identify emotional manipulation and scapegoating in a news headline.
“If you tell people what’s true and false, a lot of people will dispute ... but what you can predict are the techniques that will be used in spreading misinformation, like with the Ukrainian crisis,” Jon Roozenbeek, lead author of a report on the research behind the campaign, said in an interview.
The research was spread over seven experiments, including with a group of Americans over 18 years old who watch political news on YouTube. Jigsaw exposed around 5.4 million US YouTubers to an inoculation video, with almost a million watching for at least 30 seconds.
The campaign is designed to build resilience to anti-refugee narratives, in partnership with local non-government organizations, fact checkers, academics, and disinformation experts.
The spread of misleading and fake information in the United States and Europe through social media networks has led to various governments pushing for new laws to stem disinformation campaigns.
‘We are thinking of this as a pilot experiment, so there’s absolutely no reason that this approach couldn’t be scaled to other countries,’ Beth Goldberg, head of research at Jigsaw, said in an interview.
“Poland was chosen because it has the most Ukrainian refugees,” she said, adding the Czech Republic and Slovakia would be useful bellwethers for the rest of Europe.
The campaign will run for one month.
Read more: UN expects more than 8 mln Ukrainians to flee as refugees
-
UNHCR: Two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees plan to stay in their host countries for nowAround two-thirds of refugees from Ukraine expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside and the security situation improves after ... World News
-
UAE sends food supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in BulgariaThe United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 52 metric tons of food supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Bulgaria, state ... Gulf
-
Over half of Ukrainian refugees in eurozone could join workforce: ECBOver half of refugees from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now in the eurozone could enter the workforce in coming years, the European Central Bank said ... World News
-
Some Ukrainian refugees return home despite the dangersAs Russian bombs rained down on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in early March, Zoya Mamatkulova and her mother packed up their bags, put ... World News
-
Jill Biden lauds Romanian efforts to help Ukrainian refugeesUS first lady Jill Biden on Saturday praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the range of humanitarian aid they are providing to ... World News
-
UN expects more than 8 mln Ukrainians to flee as refugeesThe United Nations said Tuesday it is now projecting that 8.3 million people will eventually flee Ukraine as refugees, up from the some 5.2 million ... World News