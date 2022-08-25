.
Japan police chief wants to resign, take responsibility for Abe shooting: Reports

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on coronavirus at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Tokyo

Japan's National Police Agency chief Itaru Nakamura on Thursday expressed his desire to resign to take responsibility for the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Nakamura previously expressed regret for the failure of the police to protect Abe at his appearance at a campaign rally on July 8 and admitted there were flaws in the protection plan for Abe.

