Kremlin committed to Syria peace process: Russia’s FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia was committed to working on reconciliation in Syria.

“Some of our Western colleagues have been spreading information that under the conditions of conducting the special military operation in Ukraine Russia has lost interest for Syrian reconciliation,” Lavrov said, speaking at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Otto Pedersen.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They do not reflect our course of striving for all-encompassing Syrian reconciliation,” he said.

Pedersen said he was concerned about increased violence in Syria.

“We need to look at the increased problems with violence on the ground, we need to look at the economic challenges, the collapse of the Syrian economy, and of course at all the issues related to the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and a close ally of Syria’s government.

Moscow’s 2015 decision to join the war in Syria saved Assad’s government and turned the tide of the war in his favor, enabling the Syrian leader to reassert control over much of Syria.

Read more:

US military kills four Iran-backed militants after attacks in Syria

US military announces airstrikes against groups backed by Iran’s IRGC in Syria

Russia’s Lavrov condemns Israeli missile strikes on Syria