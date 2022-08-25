Russian anti-torture activist hospitalized after attack
Russian anti-torture activist Igor Kalyapin was in hospital after being attacked by a person claiming to be a police officer, the Presidential Human Rights Council said Thursday.
Kalyapin is a member of Russia’s Human Rights Council, an advisory group with the Kremlin that reports to President Vladimir Putin.
For over two decades, he was also head of the “Committee Against Torture” NGO, which reports instances of abuse by law enforcement.
“Igor Kalyapin was attacked by an unknown person” on Wednesday in the Nizhny Novgorod region some 400 kilometers (248 miles) east of Moscow, the council said on social media.
It added that the attacker “tried to cut his face and strangle him” before Kalyapin called the police.
The attacker was detained.
Kalyapin is currently in hospital with a “suspected concussion,” the council said.
Speaking to the RIA Novosti news agency, Kalyapin said that the attacker showed up at a birthday party and “introduced himself as a police officer.”
“This man suddenly attacked me. He didn’t explain. He said he needed to kill me and conscientiously tried to do so for 15-20 minutes,” Kalyapin said as quoted by RIA Novosti.
He said the attacker “beat me and tried to pierce my throat with a glass shard.”
Kalyapin stepped down in early February from the anti-torture committee due to “disagreements with colleagues” about its future, according to him.
The human rights situation in Russia has sharply deteriorated in recent years, with most prominent activists either in jail or in exile.
The situation has been exacerbated since the start of Russia’s February military intervention in Ukraine.
