Taliban say they've not found body of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahri

The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the US said it killed the al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.
The US killed al-Zawahri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to al-Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.
