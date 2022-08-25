.
Taliban say they've not found body of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahri

In this in this 1998 file photo Ayman al-Zawahri speaks to the press (File Photo: AP/Mazhar Ali Khan)
In this in this 1998 file photo Ayman al-Zawahri speaks to the press (File Photo: AP/Mazhar Ali Khan)

Reuters, Kabul

Published: Updated:

The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the US said it killed the al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

The US killed al-Zawahri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to al-Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

