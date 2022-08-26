Russia destroyed howitzer used to shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ministry
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday that its forces had destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer which it said Ukraine had used to shell the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
In its daily briefing, the defense ministry said that the howitzer had been destroyed west of the town of Marganets, in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontline, and has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.
