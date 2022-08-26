.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Van drives into cafe terrace in Belgium, injuring six

  • Font
A Belgian soldier stands guard outside a cafe near Brussels’ Grand Place on November 22, 2015. (Reuters)
A Belgian soldier stands guard outside a cafe near Brussels’ Grand Place on November 22, 2015. (Reuters)

Van drives into cafe terrace in Belgium, injuring six

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock, Brussels fire brigade and prosecutors said.

The van driver fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and was still being sought, a spokesperson for Brussels prosecutors said.

None of the injured people needed to be taken to hospital.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was not clear whether incident was an accident or deliberate, although witnesses told Belgian media that the van entered Rue Saint-Michel, which leads into a busy shopping area, with tires screeching, seemed to target the cafe and headed away at high speed.

Read more:

Two Omani Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash en route to Mecca

Lebanon telecom price hike threatens aid hotlines: NGO

US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More