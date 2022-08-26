Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from supplying power to Ukraine: Report
A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had broken the final power line connecting the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Ukraine, state-owned news agency TASS reported.
TASS quoted Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-backed local administration, as saying that the plant is currently not supplying electricity to Ukraine.
On Thursday, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company said that the plant’s six reactors had been disconnected from the country’s national grid, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontline, and has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.
