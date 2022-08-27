Bus carrying Ukrainians overturns in Romania

Nearly fifty Ukrainian people traveling from Turkey to Ukraine were in a bus which overturned early Saturday in Romania.

More than 20 people were taken to hospital for medical treatment, but none are in serious condition, local media reported.

According to local media, the vehicle was carrying mostly women and children.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

