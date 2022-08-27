France, Algeria sign declaration of ‘irreversible progress’ in relations

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune Saturday declared a “new, irreversible dynamic of progress” in their nations’ relations, concluding a visit by Macron aimed at ending months of tensions.



In a joint declaration, they said “France and Algeria have decided to open a new era... laying the foundation for a renewed partnership expressed through a concrete and constructive approach, focused on future projects and youth.”

Macron confirmed that a series of agreements had been reached between his nation and Algeria on Friday, including some that benefited the youth and business community in both countries.

Macron’s visit to Algeria is meant to reset relations between the two countries, after a major diplomatic crisis last year broke out over the visa issue.

Tensions were heightened by a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa, including Algeria, because governments there were refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.

Both countries resumed cooperation in December.

