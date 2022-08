Russia’s neighbor Kazakhstan halts arms exports amid Ukraine war

Kazakhstan, a neighbor and ally of Russia, has suspended all arms exports for a year, its government said on Saturday, amid conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.

The former Soviet republic - which also has active economic ties with Kyiv - has avoided taking sides in the Ukrainian crisis while calling for its peaceful resolution.

The Kazakh government did not give a reason in Saturday’s statement for the decision to halt arms exports.

Kazakhstan produces a wide range of military equipment including boats, armored and artillery vehicles, machine guns, night visors, grenades, torpedoes and protective gear.

The government has not said these items were being exported.

