.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s neighbor Kazakhstan halts arms exports amid Ukraine war

  • Font
A Kazakh service member levels a weapon during military exercises at a target range in the Almaty region, Kazakhstan April 14, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A Kazakh service member levels a weapon during military exercises at a target range in the Almaty region, Kazakhstan April 14, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s neighbor Kazakhstan halts arms exports amid Ukraine war

Reuters, Nur-Sultan

Published: Updated:

Kazakhstan, a neighbor and ally of Russia, has suspended all arms exports for a year, its government said on Saturday, amid conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.

The former Soviet republic - which also has active economic ties with Kyiv - has avoided taking sides in the Ukrainian crisis while calling for its peaceful resolution.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kazakh government did not give a reason in Saturday’s statement for the decision to halt arms exports.

Kazakhstan produces a wide range of military equipment including boats, armored and artillery vehicles, machine guns, night visors, grenades, torpedoes and protective gear.

The government has not said these items were being exported.

Read more:

South Korea, Poland sign $5.8 billion tank, howitzer contract

Ukraine-Russia war: Six months that shook the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More