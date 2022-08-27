Trump’s lawyers say redacted affidavit underscores need for neutral third party

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Friday’s release of a redacted FBI affidavit underscores the importance of appointing a neutral third party to review documents seized during an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.



The redacted affidavit provides almost no information that would allow Trump to understand why the search occurred or what was taken, the lawyers said in a brief attempting to reinforce the legal basis of his lawsuit seeking the appointment of a so-called special master.



“The few lines that are unredacted raise more questions than answers,” the former president’s lawyers said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Trump was supplied with a copy of the search warrant, which explained the precise reason for the search. And it followed more than a year of negotiations between Trump’s lawyers and the National Archives, which raised the alarm after White House records turned up missing.



Trump in January returned 15 boxes of documents, which the archives said contained about 300 highly classified documents.



US District Judge Aileen M. Cannon in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 23 ordered Trump to file the brief less than 24 hours after the complaint was received, asking him to elaborate on why he believes the court has jurisdiction over such a case and explain the “precise relief” he is seeking.



The request from the Trump-appointed judge was seen by some legal experts as a possible sign of problems with the lawsuit, which is separate from a case in the same court over the search warrant that was used and the accompanying FBI affidavit.



The 27-page complaint was styled as a “motion for judicial oversight and additional relief,” though much of the filing is spent on Trump’s general grievances.



The first page included a footnote saying that 84 percent of Republicans would support Trump if he ran again for the White House in 2024.



Subsequent pages complain of a “raid” on Trump’s home by a “platoon of federal agents” and Trump’s claim that the government “refused to give him any reason” for the search.



Read more:

Biden administration defends potential Iran nuclear deal as Israel hits out

Advertisement

Spike in China tensions won't change US Taiwan weapons policy, for now: Report

US will host Indo-Pacific ministers in LA as it builds Asia ties