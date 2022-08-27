US concerned about judicial censorship in Turkey after pop star arrest: State Dept.

The United States remains concerned about efforts in Turkey to restrict expression via censorship and judicial harassment, according to a State Department spokesperson, following the arrest of a Turkish pop star for on-stage remarks.

Pop singer Gulsen was jailed Thursday and charged with incitement to hatred after video of a quip she made on stage in April about religious schools was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet.

While several state ministers condemned Gulsen’s words, her arrest drew a fierce response from critics who see President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government as bent on punishing those who oppose its conservative views.

A US State Department spokesperson said it remains concerned about widespread efforts in Turkey to restrict expression via censorship and judicial harassment following Gulsen’s detention.

Protesters in Istanbul criticized what they called inconsistency between the judiciary’s inaction towards violence against women and the artist’s speedy investigation and arrest.

“Hundreds of women would be alive today if men who assaulted other women were captured as fast as Gulsen was,” organizers of the Istanbul protest told demonstrators through a loudspeaker.

Her arrest is the latest injustice against “women who don’t fit the mold,” or are not “the type of woman the government wants,” they said.

Gulsen on Thursday apologized to anyone offended by her remarks, saying they were seized upon by some who want to polarize society.

