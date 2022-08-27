.
Zelenskyy warns situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still ‘very risky’

An overview of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 13, 2022. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “remains very risky, dangerous” even after two power units were reconnected to the country’s energy grid after an outage.

The plant is working “despite provocations by occupying Russian forces,” state-owned operator Energoatom said.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday after a fire caused by shelling damaged a powerline.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, took control of the nuclear plant in March, though it is still operated by Ukrainian technicians working for Energoatom.

Zelenskyy said in a video address that the International Atomic Energy Agency should be allowed to arrive “soonest to help prevent further incidents.”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also expressed concern about the situation.

