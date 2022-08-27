Zelenskyy warns situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still ‘very risky’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “remains very risky, dangerous” even after two power units were reconnected to the country’s energy grid after an outage.
The plant is working “despite provocations by occupying Russian forces,” state-owned operator Energoatom said.
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday after a fire caused by shelling damaged a powerline.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, took control of the nuclear plant in March, though it is still operated by Ukrainian technicians working for Energoatom.
Zelenskyy said in a video address that the International Atomic Energy Agency should be allowed to arrive “soonest to help prevent further incidents.”
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also expressed concern about the situation.
Read more:
Russian secret services spied on Ukrainian soldiers training in Germany: Report
Russia destroyed howitzer used to shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ministry
-
UN chief urges Putin to stop war in UkraineIn a departing plea to President Vladimir Putin, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged him to stop Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its ... World News
-
Russia says killed over 200 Ukraine troops in rail strikeRussia's defense ministry said Thursday that it killed over 200 Ukrainian troops in a railway station attack in central Ukraine that Kyiv said left 25 ... World News
-
Germany’s Scholz vows support for Ukraine as long as necessary on Independence DayChancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday assured Kyiv of Germany’s support for as long as necessary, as Ukraine marked both its Independence Day and six ... World News