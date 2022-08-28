.
China’s military says monitoring US Navy ships in Taiwan Strait

An Air Force pilot navigates an aircraft next to a fighter jet under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 9, 2022 in this handout image released on August 10, 2022. (Reuters)
An Air Force pilot navigates an aircraft next to a fighter jet under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 9, 2022 in this handout image released on August 10, 2022. (Reuters)

China’s military says monitoring US Navy ships in Taiwan Strait

Reuters & AFP, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China’s military said on Sunday it was monitoring US Navy vessels sailing through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations.

The US Navy said the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Sunday, in accordance with international law.

Earlier, the American navy said two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island.

In a statement, the US Navy said the transit “demonstrates the US’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

