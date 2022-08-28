China’s military says monitoring US Navy ships in Taiwan Strait

China’s military said on Sunday it was monitoring US Navy vessels sailing through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations.



The US Navy said the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Sunday, in accordance with international law.

Earlier, the American navy said two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island.



In a statement, the US Navy said the transit “demonstrates the US’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

