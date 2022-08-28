Germany Foreign Minister warns that Russia-Ukraine war ‘could last years’

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the war in Ukraine “could last years,” telling a newspaper that Berlin is ready to support Kyiv for the long haul.

Baerbock warned that the war could drag on “for years” and pledged that the government in Berlin will continue to provide financial and military support to Ukraine “for as long as necessary.

“Of course, I would like the war to be over as soon as possible, but regrettably we have to assume that Ukraine will still need new heavy weapons from its friends next summer,” Baerbock said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper. “Unfortunately, the Russian government has not given up on its obsession with subjugating Ukraine and its people.”

