.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace

  • Font
A US drone aircraft lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad Airport where a US C-130 military transport plane crashed in Jalalabad on October 2, 2015. The Taliban claimed October 1 to have shot down a US military transport plane in eastern Afghanistan in a crash that killed 11 people, as the battle for Kunduz raged after the emboldened militants briefly seized the city.The Taliban's stunning success in Kunduz, their biggest tactical success since 2001, marks a blow for Afghanistan's NATO-trained forces, who have largely been fighting on their own since December 2014. NATO has not yet confirmed the cause of Friday's crash. The Taliban regularly claim to have shot down military aircraft.Our mujahideen have shot down a four-engine US aircraft in Jalalabad, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.Based on credible information 15 invading forces and a number of puppet troops were killed. AFP PHOTO / Noorullah Shirzada
A US drone aircraft lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad Airport where a US C-130 military transport plane crashed in Jalalabad on October 2, 2015. (AFP)

Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban’s acting defense minister on Sunday said Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, a charge Pakistan has recently denied following a US air strike in Kabul.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Acting Minister of defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a news conference in Kabul that American drones have been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

“According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,” he said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistani authorities have denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the US said it carried out in Kabul in July that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Yaqoob’s comments could exacerbate tension between the neighboring nations at a time when the Afghan Taliban is mediating talks between Pakistan and a Pakistani Taliban militant group. Afghanistan also relies heavily on trade with Pakistan as the country experiences an economic crisis.

The Taliban said it is investigating the July air strike and that it has not found the Al Qaeda leader’s body.

Read more:

Taliban must change course, uphold rights of girls, women, EU says

Afghanistan security still a pressing concern after a year of Taliban rule

ICRC beefs up support for Afghans as conditions worsen after a year of Taliban rule

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More