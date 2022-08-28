Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against fighter jets

Turkey on Sunday alleged fellow NATO member Greece has used a Russian-made air defense system to harass Turkish jets on a reconnaissance mission, calling it a “hostile action”.

The incident took place on August 23 when Greece’s S-300 missile system, deployed on the island of Crete, put a lock on Turkish F-16 jets flying at 10,000 feet west of Rhodes, Turkish defense ministry sources said.

That was “incompatible with the spirit of (NATO) alliance” and amounted to “hostile acts” under the NATO rules of engagement, the sources added.

“Despite this hostile action, (Turkish) jets completed their planned missions and returned to their base safely.”

Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Greece, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.

The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes which lead to near-daily air force patrols and interception missions mostly around Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline.

Athens accuses Ankara of overflying Greek islands.

Turkey says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cut off dialog with Greece after charging that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lobbied against US arms sales to his country.

Washington has sanctioned Ankara for taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system in 2019.

The purchase saw the US drop Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program.

But Joe Biden’s administration has signaled it may be willing to move past the dispute and there have been talks about F-16 purchases.

Turkish defense ministry sources said Greece also had purchased the Russian-made air defense system and accused Western countries, without naming them, of pursuing two-sided policies.

Athens is also eying US weaponry in an attempt to bolster its airforce amid tensions with Ankara.

In June, Greece formalized a request for US-made F-35 fighter jets.

