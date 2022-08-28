UK defense ministry says it is unclear how Russia will recruit more soldiers

Britain’s defense ministry said on Sunday it was not yet clear how Russia would achieve an announced large increase in its armed forces, but the boost was unlikely to substantially increase its combat power in Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces to 2.04 million from 1.9 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The UK defense ministry said in a regular update on the war that it was not clear if this would be achieved by recruiting more volunteers or by increasing conscription.



Either way it would likely not have a big impact on the war in Ukraine given “Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Read more:

Putin signs decree making it easier for Ukrainians to live, work in Russia

Australian defense minister to visit Germany, UK, France to boost ties

Chechen volunteers join Ukrainians on battlefield