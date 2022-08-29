Pentagon denies reports of depleting stockpiles amid Ukraine aid

The Pentagon denied reports on Monday that its weapons stockpiles were running low after reports suggested that US aid to Ukraine was putting a dent in Washington’s military readiness.

“We are able to provide what we have and still maintain our readiness as a military force,” a senior US military official said.

Speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, the official said the US constantly studies its preparedness and priorities before agreeing to supply another nation with weapons.

The US has given Ukraine hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammo for various weapons, including 155mm ammunition for Howitzers. But a Pentagon official was quoted as telling the Wall Street Journal that the US’s 155mm ammo supply had become “uncomfortably low.”

“It is not at the level we would like to go into combat,” the official told WSJ.

But a former senior US official told Al Arabiya English that the idea of the US running short of 155mm shells was “absurd.”

“The war stocks in US units are huge,” the former official said.

After announcing a new $3 billion weapons package from Ukraine last week, the Biden administration has now pledged $13.5 billion in arms for Kyiv since last year.

So far, the US has given Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Howitzers, Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as well as customized “Phoenix Ghost” drones. This drone is similar to the Switchblade drone.

Last month, the Pentagon was also asked about potentially depleting weapons stockpiles. A senior military official at the time told reporters that the Pentagon spends a lot of time making sure the US military can “first of all, defend the homeland and meet all of our requirements around the world if called on.

“We take readiness very, very seriously,” the official said.

