Russia says economy to contract by less than 3 pct in 2022: Deputy PM Andrei Belousov
Russia’s economy will contract by less than 3 percent this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Belousov said Russia’s gross domestic produce would fall by “a little more than 2 percent” this year. That will be followed by a decline of “no more than 1 percent” in 2023, Belousov predicted.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Some economists were predicting a 15 percent collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy.
Read more: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘economic terrorism’ as Europe faces winter gas crunch
-
Several killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv: Region’s governorA passer-by and an unspecified number of residents have been killed after Russian shelling of private homes in Mykolaiv on Monday, regional governor ... World News
-
Elon Musk says world needs more oil and gas as bridge to renewable energyThe world needs more oil and gas now to deal with an energy shortage while pushing to transition to renewable supplies, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive ... Energy
-
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘economic terrorism’ as Europe faces winter gas crunchUkraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Monday of economic terrorism by trying to prevent European nations from stocking up on gas ... Energy
-
Oil prices rise on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut, conflict in LibyaOil rose on Monday, extending last week’s gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire ... Energy
-
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear stationRussia’s defense ministry said Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian drone which was trying to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russian news ... World News
-
Germany’s Scholz backs EU enlargement to include Ukraine, othersGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for an enlargement of the EU to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and said a gradual ... World News
-
Ukraine on edge after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, region's towns shelledRussian artillery fired at Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, local officials said on Sunday, ... World News
-
IAEA team heading to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Agency chiefInternational Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he was on his way to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been the ... World News
-
EU to discuss visa ban for Russians, training of Ukrainian troops at Prague meetingEuropean Union defense and foreign ministers, meeting in Prague this week, will discuss options for setting up an EU military training mission for ... World News