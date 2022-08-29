.
Russia says economy to contract by less than 3 pct in 2022: Deputy PM Andrei Belousov

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s economy will contract by less than 3 percent this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Belousov said Russia’s gross domestic produce would fall by “a little more than 2 percent” this year. That will be followed by a decline of “no more than 1 percent” in 2023, Belousov predicted.

Some economists were predicting a 15 percent collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy.

Read more: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘economic terrorism’ as Europe faces winter gas crunch

