Several killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv: Region’s governor

A local resident collects photos of his family left under the rubble after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

A passer-by and an unspecified number of residents have been killed after Russian shelling of private homes in Mykolaiv on Monday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram.

“The center of the city is being heavily shelled. There are still rockets being launched. Do not leave shelters,” Kim wrote minutes before confirming the deaths.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

