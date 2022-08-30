EU foreign policy chief Borrell eyes green light for Ukraine training mission
European Union defense ministers, at a meeting in Prague, are set to pave the way for the establishment of an EU training mission for Ukrainian forces, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
“The situation on the ground continues to be very bad. Ukraine needs our support, and we will continue providing support,” Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the talks in Prague.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“A general, overall political agreement (on the training mission) is what I think we have to get today ... I hope we will have a political green light for this mission,” he added, without giving details of the mission. “That’s the moment to act, that’s the moment to take decisions.”
Read more: EU aims for $8.15 bln Ukraine funding package by September: German official
-
Germany’s Scholz backs EU enlargement to include Ukraine, othersGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for an enlargement of the EU to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and said a gradual ... World News
-
EU ready to support Ukraine 'long-term': MacronFrench President Emmanuel Macron vowed Tuesday that the EU’s support for Ukraine as it struggles against Russia's invasion would continue “for the ... World News
-
Donors pledge 1.5 billion euros more for UkraineA Ukraine donors' conference in Copenhagen of 26 countries pledged 1.5 billion euros (over $1.5 billion) more aid for training and equipment for ... World News
-
Russia says Switzerland ‘no longer neutral,’ can’t act as intermediary with UkraineRussia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow’s interests in Ukraine because it no ... World News
-
EU aims for $8.15 bln Ukraine funding package by September: German officialThe European Union intends to put together a financing package for Ukraine worth around 8 billion euros ($8.15 billion) by September, a German ... World News