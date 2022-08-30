EU foreign policy chief Borrell eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

European Union defense ministers, at a meeting in Prague, are set to pave the way for the establishment of an EU training mission for Ukrainian forces, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.



“The situation on the ground continues to be very bad. Ukraine needs our support, and we will continue providing support,” Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the talks in Prague.

“A general, overall political agreement (on the training mission) is what I think we have to get today ... I hope we will have a political green light for this mission,” he added, without giving details of the mission. “That’s the moment to act, that’s the moment to take decisions.”

