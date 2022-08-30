.
EU foreign policy chief Borrell eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks to the press after a meeting of EU defence ministers at the European Council building in Brussels in Brussels, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. European Union defence ministers on Tuesday have discussed current affairs and have an exchange of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Global Gateway. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Russia Ukraine conflict

EU foreign policy chief Borrell eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

Reuters, Prague

Published: Updated:

European Union defense ministers, at a meeting in Prague, are set to pave the way for the establishment of an EU training mission for Ukrainian forces, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

“The situation on the ground continues to be very bad. Ukraine needs our support, and we will continue providing support,” Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the talks in Prague.

“A general, overall political agreement (on the training mission) is what I think we have to get today ... I hope we will have a political green light for this mission,” he added, without giving details of the mission. “That’s the moment to act, that’s the moment to take decisions.”

Read more: EU aims for $8.15 bln Ukraine funding package by September: German official

