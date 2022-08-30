Pakistan floods ‘worst in country's history’, says PM Sharif

Devastating floods affecting more than 33 million people were “the worst in the history of Pakistan”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday.

“The damage to our infrastructure is vast and is spread all over Pakistan,” he told reporters at a briefing detailing the government's relief and rehabilitation efforts.

More than 1,100 people have died since June in flooding caused by record monsoon rains that have left more than a third of the country under water, according to officials.

Sharif said it would cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure and provide aid to those affected, and appealed for international assistance.

“I want to give my solemn pledge and solemn commitment... every penny will be spent in a very transparent fashion. Every penny will reach the needy,” he said.

