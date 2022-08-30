Russia seeks 24 years of prison for journalist on trial for treason
Russian prosecutors on Tuesday requested 24 years of prison for respected former reporter Ivan Safronov, who is accused of treason for allegedly sharing state secrets, Russian news agencies reported.
His trial comes with independent media and NGOs facing increasing pressure in Russia, especially since the start of Moscow’s February military intervention in Ukraine.
“The prosecutor asked to sentence Ivan to 24 years in a strict regime penal colony,” Safronov’s lawyer Dmitry Katchev told the RIA Novosti news agency following a closed-door hearing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Safronov, 32, worked for years for business newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti and was one of Russia’s most respected journalists covering defense.
He was arrested in July 2020, after leaving journalism to serve as an adviser to the head of the state space agency.
The FSB security service has accused Safronov of collecting confidential information about the Russian military, defense and security and handing it over to the intelligence of a NATO member country.
Safronov has called the trial “a complete travesty of justice” and denied his guilt.
The ex-journalist has said his reporting was based on analysis of open sources and conversations with officials, adding that he had not been told what constituted treason in his case.
Read more:
Vatican tries to mend Ukraine ties after Kyiv protests pope comments
Heavy fighting in much of Russian-occupied Kherson: Ukraine’s presidency
Several killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv: Region’s governor
-
EU countries divided on visa bans for Russia, Ukraine training mission plansGermany and France have issued a joint warning against a ban on tourist visas for Russians, saying such a step, advocated by other European Union ... World News
-
US blasts ‘cynical’ Russia for blocking UN nuclear textThe US on Sunday denounced Russia's “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked adoption of a joint declaration on nuclear non-proliferation ... World News
-
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘economic terrorism’ as Europe faces winter gas crunchUkraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Monday of economic terrorism by trying to prevent European nations from stocking up on gas ... Energy