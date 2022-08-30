Russian shelling kills at least five in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Mayor
At least five people were killed on Tuesday as Russian shelling hit the center of Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, the mayor said.
Igor Terekhov added that seven people were also wounded on his Telegram account.
The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, gave a slightly lower death toll of four and said another four were injured.
“The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv,” Synegubov said on Telegram, as he warned residents to “stay inside the shelters.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Located in northeastern Ukraine just 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv managed to repel efforts by Moscow’s forces to take the city, which had a population of some 1.4 million residents before the war.
It has been heavily bombarded throughout the conflict, with hundreds of people killed, officials say.
Read more:
Heavy fighting in much of Russian-occupied Kherson: Ukraine’s presidency
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station
G7 demands unimpeded access for IAEA at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant: Statement
-
Top pro-Russian official shot dead in Ukraine’s KhersonA former deputy who switched allegiance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the occupying Russian forces in the southern region of ... World News
-
Russia energy giant Gazprom further cuts France gas deliveriesFrench energy firm Engie said Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom was slashing its natural gas deliveries “due to a disagreement between both ... World News
-
EU countries divided on visa bans for Russia, Ukraine training mission plansGermany and France have issued a joint warning against a ban on tourist visas for Russians, saying such a step, advocated by other European Union ... World News