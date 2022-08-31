.
IAEA team arrives in Zaporizhzhia en route to Russia-held nuclear plant

UN vehicles transporting an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection team leave Kyiv on August 31, 2022, for the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP

Published: Updated:

A team of IAEA nuclear inspectors arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Wednesday ahead of a visit to a Russian-held nuclear power plant on the frontline, an AFP correspondent said."

A convoy of some 19 cars, among them at least 10 white vehicles with “UN” on the side, could be seen entering Zaporizhzhia just before 2:00 pm (1100 GMT), the correspondent said.

The 14-strong team led by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left Kyiv during the morning.

