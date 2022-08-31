UK to sell £1.5 bln in government property, reduce public-sector office space

Britain set out plans on Wednesday to sell £1.5 billion ($1.74 billion) of government offices over the next three years as part of a plan new property strategy to squeeze public-sector workers into a smaller number of buildings.

“We are cutting the cost of the public estate so that we can return money to the taxpayer,” Britain's Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a statement.

The government also said it aimed to save £500 million ($581 million) through reducing operating costs, spending less on leases and using different building materials and energy sources.

