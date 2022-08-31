Vietnam to free 2,500 prisoners in Independence Day amnesty

Vietnam announced Wednesday it would free almost 2,500 prisoners ahead of the country’s independence anniversary, but the amnesty will be smaller than recent years.



Those sentenced for “propaganda” against the state or attempting to overthrow the regime will not be released, according to the official amnesty announcement.



The mass pardon is one of the smallest in recent years due to “tighter regulations” on amnesties, Pham Thanh Ha, deputy chairperson of the president’s office, said.



In 2015, more than 18,000 were freed while last year the figure was 3,000.



Sixteen foreign nationals – from Australia, France, Nigeria, Laos, China, Canada, Cambodia, the US and Malaysia – are among those who will be freed from Thursday. Independence Day is Friday.



Around 750 foreigners are serving jail terms in Vietnam, according to the public security ministry.



