UN urges China to ‘take on board’ Xinjiang recommendations

United Nations head Antonio Guterres urged China Thursday to follow the recommendations of a UN report that found credible allegations of torture and forced labor in Xinjiang province.
The report by UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet “confirms what the secretary-general has been saying on Xinjiang for quite some time, that human rights must be respected and that the Uyghur community need to be respected,” Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Dujarric added that Guterres was “concerned” by what he had read in the report, which cited possible crimes against humanity.
“The secretary-general very much hopes the government of China will take on board the recommendations put forward in the assessment of the HCHR,” the High Commissioner for Human Rights,” Dujarric added.
The long-awaited report recommends that Beijing “takes prompt steps to release all individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty” in the region.
It also recommends that the Chinese government “urgently repeal all discriminatory laws, policies and practices” that discriminate against Uyghurs.
Read more:
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
China slams UN rights office as ‘thug and accomplice’ of US and the West
Facing problems at home and abroad, China’s Xi Jinping begins journey to third term
-
China slams UN rights office as ‘thug and accomplice’ of US and the WestChina on Thursday said the United Nations rights office that published a report on serious alleged abuses in Xinjiang was the “thug and accomplice of ... World News
-
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UNChina’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, ... World News
-
Taiwan promises ‘counter-attack’ if China breaches its airspace, watersTaiwan said Wednesday it would exercise its right to self-defense and “counter-attack” if Chinese fighters and warships were to enter its territorial ... World News
-
Power crunch driven by drought in China’s Sichuan Province easesA power crunch driven by drought in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, the country’s biggest hydropower producer, has started to ease as ... Energy