China slams UN rights office as ‘thug and accomplice’ of US and the West

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China, July 22, 2020. (AFP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China. (File photo: AFP)

AFP & Reuters

Published: Updated:

China on Thursday said the United Nations rights office that published a report on serious alleged abuses in Xinjiang was the “thug and accomplice of the US and the West.”

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights “has already sunk to (becoming) the thug and accomplice of the US and the West against the vast majority of developing countries.”

On Wednesday, the outgoing UN human rights chief had said in a long-awaited report that China’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.

