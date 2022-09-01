.
UN teams arrives to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi gets into a UN car before the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission departs for visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi gets into a UN car before the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission departs for visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 31, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UN teams arrives to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

Agencies

Published: Updated:

A team of inspectors from the UN atomic agency has arrived at the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russian RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies reported Thursday.

The visit of the 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as the plant – Europe’s largest nuclear facility - has suffered repeated shelling that Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of carrying out.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which was occupied by Russia in March, has come under frequent shelling over the past month, with Kyiv and Moscow trading blame over the strikes and fueling fears of a radiation disaster.

Earlier on Thursday, an IAEA spokesperson told Reuters around 12:00 local time (0900 GMT) that the mission, headed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, had been delayed on the Ukrainian-controlled side for three hours.

“Director General Grossi has personally negotiated with Ukrainian military authorities to be able to proceed and he remains determined that this important mission reaches the (Zaporizhzhia plant) today,” the spokesperson said.

